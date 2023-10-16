Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup has a favorable matchup in Week 6 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are conceding the most passing yards in the NFL, 299.8 per game.

Gallup has 15 receptions for 180 yards this year. He's been targeted 22 times, resulting in 36.0 yards per game.

Gallup vs. the Chargers

Gallup vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

Six players have caught a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Chargers is giving up 299.8 yards per game this season, which ranks last in the league.

Opponents of the Chargers have totaled seven touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). The Chargers' defense is 16th in the NFL in that category.

Michael Gallup Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Gallup Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (twice in five games), Gallup has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gallup has 13.3% of his team's target share (22 targets on 165 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 22 times, averaging 8.2 yards per target (46th in NFL).

Having played five games this season, Gallup has not had a TD reception.

Gallup's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 6 REC / 92 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

