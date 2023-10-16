KaVontae Turpin did not participate in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 6. All of Turpin's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Turpin has been targeted six times and has five catches for 51 yards (10.2 per reception) and one TD, plus six carries for 66 yards one touchdown.

Keep an eye on Turpin's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

KaVontae Turpin Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other receivers are on the injury report for the Cowboys.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: October 16, 2023

October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Turpin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 5 51 13 1 10.2

Turpin Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 3 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 1 26 1

Rep KaVontae Turpin and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.