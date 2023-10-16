Dak Prescott will be up against the worst passing defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Through the air this year, Prescott has racked up 1,061 passing yards (212.2 per game), connecting on 111 of 160 attempts (69.4%) for five TD throws and four picks. On 12 carries, Prescott has rushed for 45 yards, and averaging 9.0 rushing yards per game.

Prescott vs. the Chargers

Prescott vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 237 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 237 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have given up one or more passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more touchdown passes to two quarterbacks in 2023.

The Chargers have allowed two opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The Chargers surrender 299.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Chargers have totaled seven touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). The Chargers' defense is 16th in the NFL in that category.

Dak Prescott Passing Props vs. the Chargers

Passing Yards: 256.5 (-115)

256.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-139)

Prescott Passing Insights

Prescott has surpassed his passing yards prop total in three of five opportunities this year.

The Cowboys pass on 51.4% of their plays and run on 48.6%. They are seventh in NFL play in points scored.

Prescott is No. 24 in the league averaging 6.6 yards per attempt (1,061 total yards passing).

Prescott has completed at least one touchdown pass in four of five games, including multiple TDs once.

He has five total touchdowns this season (55.6% of his team's nine offensive TDs).

Prescott accounts for 42.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 32 of his total 160 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Dak Prescott Rushing Props vs the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 10.5 (-118)

Prescott Rushing Insights

Prescott has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in five opportunities this season.

Prescott has no rushing touchdowns in five games this year.

Prescott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 14-for-24 / 153 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-34 / 261 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 25-for-40 / 249 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/17/2023 Week 2 31-for-38 / 255 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 9/10/2023 Week 1 13-for-24 / 143 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

