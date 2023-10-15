Saints vs. Texans Player Props & Odds – Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Nico Collins and the Houston Texans meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at NRG Stadium.
Several of the key contributors for the Saints and the Texans will have player props on the table for this game.
Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds
- Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200
Dameon Pierce Touchdown Odds
- Pierce Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Pierce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280
More Saints Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Derek Carr
|220.5 (-113)
|2.5 (-106)
|-
|Taysom Hill
|-
|15.5 (-113)
|-
|Alvin Kamara
|-
|62.5 (-113)
|27.5 (-113)
|Kendre Miller
|-
|18.5 (-113)
|-
|Foster Moreau
|-
|-
|10.5 (-113)
|Chris Olave
|-
|-
|61.5 (-113)
|Rashid Shaheed
|-
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|Michael Thomas
|-
|-
|51.5 (-113)
More Texans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Dalton Schultz
|-
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|Dameon Pierce
|-
|57.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|Nico Collins
|-
|-
|57.5 (-113)
|C.J. Stroud
|223.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|-
