The Houston Texans (2-3) play the New Orleans Saints (3-2) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023, and here are our best bets.

When is Saints vs. Texans?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • While BetMGM has the Saints winning by 1.5, the model has the Texans taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (13.0 points). Take the Texans.
  • The Saints have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 55.6%.
  • The Saints have gone 2-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).
  • In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, New Orleans has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
  • The Texans have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won twice.
  • This season, Houston has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Other Week 6 Best Bets

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Houston (+1.5)
    • The Saints have put together a record of 1-3-1 against the spread this season.
    • New Orleans is winless against the spread when it has played as 1.5-point or greater favorites (0-2-1).
    • The Texans are 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
    • In games as an underdog by 1.5 points or more so far this season, the Texans have gone 3-1 against the spread.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (42)
    • The two teams average a combined 0.2 more points per game, 42.2 (including the playoffs), than this game's over/under of 42 points.
    • The Saints and the Texans have seen their opponents average a combined 6.8 fewer points per game than the over/under of 42 set in this matchup.
    • None of the Saints' five games with a set total this season have gone over the point total.
    • In theTexans' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

    Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    2 65.5 1 25.0 0

    Dameon Pierce Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    5 49.4 1 16.8 0

