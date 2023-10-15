The ALCS begins on Sunday when the Houston Astros play host to the Texas Rangers. Action begins at 8:15 PM ET at Minute Maid Park, and can be watched on FOX. Justin Verlander will start for the Astros, while the Rangers have not named their starter.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 233 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Texas ranks third in the majors with a .452 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .337 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rangers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (10-11) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 33rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has earned a quality start 20 times in 32 starts this season.

Montgomery has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 32 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/3/2023 Rays W 4-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Tyler Glasnow 10/4/2023 Rays W 7-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin 10/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Away Andrew Heaney Kyle Bradish 10/8/2023 Orioles W 11-8 Away Jordan Montgomery Grayson Rodriguez 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros - Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros - Home - - 10/19/2023 Astros - Home - -

