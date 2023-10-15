Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (90-72) versus the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on October 15.

The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) for the Astros and Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers.

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Texas and its opponents are 1-7-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have come away with 26 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Texas has come away with a win eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

