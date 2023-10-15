Sunday, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the ALCS..

He returns to action for the first time since October 10, when he went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI against the Orioles.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas in OBP (.390) and total hits (156) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Seager has gotten a hit in 96 of 124 games this season (77.4%), including 47 multi-hit games (37.9%).

In 25.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has driven in a run in 57 games this year (46.0%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored at least once 66 times this season (53.2%), including 25 games with multiple runs (20.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .337 AVG .316 .406 OBP .372 .707 SLG .531 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings