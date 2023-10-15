Corey Seager vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sunday, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the ALCS..
He returns to action for the first time since October 10, when he went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI against the Orioles.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager?
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas in OBP (.390) and total hits (156) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Seager has gotten a hit in 96 of 124 games this season (77.4%), including 47 multi-hit games (37.9%).
- In 25.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has driven in a run in 57 games this year (46.0%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored at least once 66 times this season (53.2%), including 25 games with multiple runs (20.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.337
|AVG
|.316
|.406
|OBP
|.372
|.707
|SLG
|.531
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Verlander (13-8) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 28th start of the season. He has a 3.22 ERA in 162 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday, Oct. 7 against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 40-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.22), 14th in WHIP (1.133), and 34th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.