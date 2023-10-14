Week 7 Southland Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Southland teams were in action for two games in the Week 7 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Incarnate Word
Week 7 Southland Results
Incarnate Word 28 Texas A&M-Commerce 11
Incarnate Word Leaders
- Passing: Zach Calzada (27-for-42, 300 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Jarrell Wiley (18 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jaelin Campbell (7 TAR, 7 REC, 89 YDS)
Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders
- Passing: Josh Magana (15-for-33, 163 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Ra'veion Hargrove (10 ATT, 35 YDS)
- Receiving: Jerome Buckner (2 TAR, 2 REC, 48 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Incarnate Word
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|458
|Total Yards
|213
|300
|Passing Yards
|163
|158
|Rushing Yards
|50
|4
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's Southland Games
SE Louisiana Lions at Northwestern State Demons
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Nicholls State Colonels at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Incarnate Word Cardinals at McNeese Cowboys
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Cowboy Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
