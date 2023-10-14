A pair of Big 12 teams meet when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3) take on the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lubbock, Texas
  • Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline
BetMGM Texas Tech (-1.5) 56.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas Tech (-1.5) 56.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

  • Texas Tech has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
  • The Red Raiders have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • Kansas State has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas Tech & Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Texas Tech
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600
Kansas State
To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000
To Win the Big 12 +900 Bet $100 to win $900

