How to Watch the Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
The Grambling Tigers (3-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in a SWAC clash.
Grambling is averaging 393.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks 35th in the FCS. On defense, the Tigers rank 46th, giving up 332.2 yards per game. Alabama A&M is putting up 32.2 points per contest on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 25.3 points per contest (51st-ranked) on defense.
Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- City: Grambling, Louisiana
- Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium
Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Key Statistics
|Grambling
|Alabama A&M
|393.2 (16th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|382 (23rd)
|332.2 (73rd)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|245.7 (18th)
|166 (38th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|140.3 (67th)
|227.2 (45th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|241.7 (34th)
|2 (80th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|1 (53rd)
|0 (66th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|1 (34th)
Grambling Stats Leaders
- Myles Crawley has thrown for 1,348 yards (224.7 ypg) to lead Grambling, completing 59.1% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.
- Chance Williams has 482 rushing yards on 76 carries with three touchdowns.
- Floyd Chalk IV has piled up 300 yards on 70 carries, scoring six times.
- Antonio Jones' team-leading 387 yards as a receiver have come on 26 catches (out of 31 targets).
- Lyndon Rash has caught 24 passes for 284 yards (47.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
- Javon Robinson's 13 grabs have turned into 153 yards and one touchdown.
Alabama A&M Stats Leaders
- Quincy Casey has 869 passing yards, or 173.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.6% of his passes and has tossed seven touchdowns with two interceptions.
- The team's top rusher, Ryan Morrow, has carried the ball 57 times for 336 yards (56 per game) with four touchdowns.
- Donovan Eaglin has run for 330 yards across 64 carries, scoring two touchdowns.
- Cameron Young has totaled 34 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 317 (52.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 33 times and has three touchdowns.
- Keenan Hambrick has caught 15 passes and compiled 288 receiving yards (48 per game) with two touchdowns.
- Terrell Gardner's 15 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
