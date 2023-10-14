After the second round of the Shriners Children's Open, Cameron Champ is atop the leaderboard with a score of -12.

Looking to bet on Cameron Champ at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +450 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards Champ Odds to Win: +450 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Cameron Champ Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Champ has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Champ has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Champ has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Champ has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 32 -8 259 1 8 1 3 $574,918

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

Champ wound up 28th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Champ has made the cut in one of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Champ last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 240 yards shorter than the 7,255-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

The average course Champ has played in the past year has been 57 yards longer than the 7,255 yards TPC Summerlin will be at for this event.

Champ's Last Time Out

Champ was in the 78th percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.78 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 96th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Champ was better than 45% of the golfers at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Champ shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Champ recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.9).

Champ's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the field average of 6.1.

At that most recent outing, Champ's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse one time (better than the field's average, 4.0).

Champ finished the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 5.0.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Champ finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Champ's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

