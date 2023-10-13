The Tulane Green Wave (4-1) and the Memphis Tigers (4-1) square off on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in a clash of AAC foes.

Defensively, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best by giving up just 319.8 yards per game. The offense ranks 73rd (389.6 yards per game). Memphis is accumulating 439 total yards per contest on offense this season (35th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 362.8 total yards per contest (63rd-ranked).

Tulane vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Tulane vs. Memphis Key Statistics

Tulane Memphis 389.6 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439 (72nd) 319.8 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.8 (34th) 159 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162 (59th) 230.6 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277 (30th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 11 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has 668 yards passing for Tulane, completing 75.4% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 112 rushing yards (22.4 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Makhi Hughes has 368 rushing yards on 72 carries with three touchdowns.

Ashaad Clayton has carried the ball 28 times for 116 yards (23.2 per game).

Lawrence Keys III's leads his squad with 399 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 31 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has put together a 259-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 11 passes on 19 targets.

Chris Brazzell II has compiled 13 grabs for 179 yards, an average of 35.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 1,376 yards on 120-of-175 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 132 rushing yards (26.4 ypg) on 44 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Watson has been handed the ball 77 times for a team-high 455 yards (91 per game) with six touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 26 receptions this season are good for 233 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Sutton Smith has run for 147 yards across 31 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor leads his team with 399 receiving yards on 27 receptions with two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has caught 19 passes and compiled 249 receiving yards (49.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

