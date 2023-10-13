Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tangipahoa Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Pine High School at Amite High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Amite, LA
- Conference: 2A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loranger High School at Lakeshore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mandeville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Thomas Aquinas High School at St. Helena College and Career Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Greensburg, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hammond High Magnet School at Covington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Covington, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ponchatoula High School at Slidell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Slidell, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
