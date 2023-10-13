High school football is on the schedule this week in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Pine High School at Amite High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Amite, LA

Amite, LA Conference: 2A - District 9

2A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Loranger High School at Lakeshore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Mandeville, LA

Mandeville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Thomas Aquinas High School at St. Helena College and Career Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Greensburg, LA

Greensburg, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hammond High Magnet School at Covington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Covington, LA

Covington, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Ponchatoula High School at Slidell High School