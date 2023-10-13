Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iberia Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Iberia Parish, Louisiana this week? We have you covered here.
Iberia Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Delcambre High School at Catholic High School - New Iberia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: New Iberia, LA
- Conference: 2A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Iberia High School at Barbe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
