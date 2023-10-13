Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in De Soto Parish, Louisiana this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Mansfield High School at Jonesboro-Hodge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Jonesboro, LA

Jonesboro, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Logansport High School at Northwood High School