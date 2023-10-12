Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Evangeline Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Evangeline Parish, Louisiana has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Evangeline Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Mamou High School at Oakdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Oakdale, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Iota High School at Pine Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Pine Prairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
