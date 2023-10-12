Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Bossier Parish, Louisiana is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Southwood High School at Benton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Benton, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Airline High School at Haughton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Haughton, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkway High School at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
