Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ascension Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ascension Parish, Louisiana has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Ascension Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Dutchtown High School at Live Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
St. John High School at Ascension Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Gonzales, LA
- Conference: 1A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
