Phillies vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) against the Atlanta Braves (104-58) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Phillies. Game time is at 5:07 PM ET on October 11.
The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) against the Braves and Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.81 ERA).
Phillies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Phillies vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Phillies 6, Braves 5.
Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Phillies Performance Insights
- The Phillies have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.
- The Phillies have won 65, or 60.7%, of the 107 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Philadelphia is 56-31 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- The Phillies have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Philadelphia is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 796 total runs this season.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Braves have gone 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (four of those matchups had a run line set by oddsmakers).
- The Braves have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win five times (62.5%) in those contests.
- Atlanta has yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline underdog of +105 or worse.
- The Braves have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB, scoring 5.8 runs per game (947 total runs).
- The Braves have pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 1
|@ Mets
|W 9-1
|Matt Strahm vs Jose Butto
|October 3
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Zack Wheeler vs Jesús Luzardo
|October 4
|Marlins
|W 7-1
|Aaron Nola vs Braxton Garrett
|October 7
|@ Braves
|W 3-0
|Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider
|October 9
|@ Braves
|L 5-4
|Zack Wheeler vs Max Fried
|October 11
|Braves
|-
|Aaron Nola vs TBA
|October 12
|Braves
|-
|TBA vs TBA
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 29
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Allan Winans vs Trevor Williams
|September 30
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|October 1
|Nationals
|L 10-9
|Dylan Dodd vs Jackson Rutledge
|October 7
|Phillies
|L 3-0
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|October 9
|Phillies
|W 5-4
|Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler
|October 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Nola
|October 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.