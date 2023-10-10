Sun Belt Games Today: How to Watch Sun Belt Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 7 college football action? Below, we outline how you can see all five games involving teams from the Sun Belt.
Sun Belt Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Appalachian State Mountaineers
|7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, October 10
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia Southern Eagles at James Madison Dukes
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Troy Trojans at Army Black Knights
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas State Bobcats
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
