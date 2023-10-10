Best Bets & Odds for the Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Game – Tuesday, October 10
CUSA rivals will clash when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5) face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech?
- Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 27, Louisiana Tech 26
- Middle Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
- The Blue Raiders have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and they lost both.
- This season, Louisiana Tech has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Bulldogs have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The Blue Raiders have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Louisiana Tech (+3)
- This season Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread.
- The Blue Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- In Louisiana Tech's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bulldogs have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
Parlay your bets together on the Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (54.5)
- Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in a game twice this season.
- This season, three of Louisiana Tech's games have ended with a score higher than 54.5 points.
- Middle Tennessee averages 20.7 points per game against Louisiana Tech's 27.1, amounting to 6.7 points under the game's over/under of 54.5.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Middle Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.1
|50.7
|53.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35.2
|32.3
|38
|ATS Record
|1-5-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
Louisiana Tech
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.6
|60.5
|53.8
|Implied Total AVG
|35.3
|36
|34.3
|ATS Record
|3-4-0
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|3-1-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.