The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5) host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4) on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 in a matchup between CUSA foes at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Louisiana Tech is a 3-point underdog. The total has been set at 54.5 points for this game.

From an offensive standpoint, Middle Tennessee ranks 68th in the FBS with 395 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 93rd in total defense (395.2 yards allowed per contest). Louisiana Tech ranks 80th with 379.3 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 84th with 384.4 total yards ceded per contest on defense.

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Middle Tennessee vs Louisiana Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Middle Tennessee -3 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -160 +130

Louisiana Tech Recent Performance

Offensively, the Bulldogs are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 343 yards per game (-67-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 388.7 (92nd-ranked).

The Bulldogs are -47-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (22 per game) and 106th in points allowed (24.3).

Louisiana Tech is accumulating 234.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (25th-worst in the nation), and giving up 168.3 (47th).

In their past three games, the Bulldogs have rushed for 108.7 yards per game (-70-worst in college football), and conceded 220.3 on the ground (-100-worst).

The Bulldogs have two wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall over their last three games.

In its past three games, Louisiana Tech has gone over the total once.

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Louisiana Tech has hit the over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).

Louisiana Tech has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, Louisiana Tech has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Jack Turner has racked up 849 yards (121.3 ypg) while completing 57% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Tyre Shelton is his team's leading rusher with 58 carries for 436 yards, or 62.3 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

Keith Willis Jr. has been given 33 carries and totaled 240 yards with three touchdowns.

Smoke Harris has racked up 485 receiving yards on 48 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Cyrus Allen has put together a 349-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on 38 targets.

Kyle Maxwell has racked up 147 reciving yards (21 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Deshon Hall paces the team with two sacks, and also has three TFL and 21 tackles.

Myles Heard, Louisiana Tech's tackle leader, has 57 tackles and two TFL this year.

Cedric Woods has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 12 tackles and two passes defended.

