Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Louisiana
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 7 college football schedule, including the Auburn Tigers squaring off against the LSU Tigers that is a must-watch for football fans in Louisiana.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3)
Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, October 13
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-3.5)
Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Grambling Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Lamar Cardinals at SE Louisiana Lions
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Strawberry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Northwestern State Demons at Nicholls State Colonels
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas State Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Texas State (-16.5)
Auburn Tigers at No. 22 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-11.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.