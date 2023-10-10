Ahead of Week 7 of the college football schedule, let's go over our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the CUSA stacks up against the competition.

CUSA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Liberty

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

5-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win CUSA: +145

+145 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th

125th Last Game: W 21-16 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Jacksonville State

@ Jacksonville State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win CUSA: +130

+130 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: W 35-28 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

3. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 7-4

5-1 | 7-4 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th

130th Last Game: W 45-30 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Liberty

Liberty Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Sam Houston

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

0-5 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st

41st Last Game: L 21-16 vs Liberty

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ New Mexico State

@ New Mexico State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 3-8

1-5 | 3-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +1100

+1100 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th

39th Last Game: L 45-30 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +625

+625 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th

124th Last Game: L 35-28 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Middle Tennessee

@ Middle Tennessee Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. New Mexico State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-8

3-3 | 4-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 132nd

132nd Last Game: W 34-17 vs Florida International

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Sam Houston

Sam Houston Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. Florida International

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 126th

126th Last Game: L 34-17 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: UTEP

UTEP Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. UTEP

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-5 | 0-11 Odds to Win CUSA: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 105th

105th Last Game: L 24-10 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Florida International

@ Florida International Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

