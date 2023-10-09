Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +1200, the Dallas Cowboys are No. 6 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 9.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1200
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Bookmakers rate the Cowboys considerably higher (sixth-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).
- The Cowboys have had the 10th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1500 at the start of the season to +1200.
- The Cowboys have a 7.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas has beaten the spread three times in five games.
- The Cowboys have seen three of its five games hit the over.
- The Cowboys have put together a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).
- Dallas lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Cowboys rank 17th in total offense this year (327.4 yards per game), but they've been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 292.0 yards allowed per game.
- The Cowboys are averaging 26.8 points per game on offense (eighth in NFL), and they rank seventh on the other side of the ball with 16.6 points allowed per game.
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has five touchdown passes and four picks in five games, completing 69.4% for 1,061 yards (212.2 per game).
- In five games, Tony Pollard has rushed for 340 yards (68.0 per game) and two scores.
- Pollard also has 19 catches for 96 yards and zero scores.
- CeeDee Lamb has 27 catches for 358 yards (71.6 per game) and one TD in five games.
- In five games, KaVontae Turpin has five receptions for 51 yards (10.2 per game) and one score.
- As a tone-setter on defense, the Cowboys' Micah Parsons has posted 18 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and four sacks in his five games.
Cowboys Player Futures
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|W 40-0
|+30000
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|W 30-10
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|L 28-16
|+50000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|W 38-3
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|L 42-10
|+450
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+650
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+30000
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+75000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+15000
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+650
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+1400
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:14 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
