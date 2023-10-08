When the New Orleans Saints clash with the New England Patriots in Week 5, Chris Olave will face a Patriots pass defense featuring J.C. Jackson. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, check out the following article.

Saints vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 30.6 7.7 38 95 9.22

Chris Olave vs. J.C. Jackson Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave's 306 receiving yards (76.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 23 receptions on 38 targets.

Through the air, New Orleans has compiled 791 passing yards this season, ranking 22nd in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns, it is 30th in the NFL with two.

The Saints are bottom-10 in points this season, ranking 25th in the NFL with 62 total points scored (15.5 per game). They also rank 23rd in total yards (1,141).

New Orleans averages 35.8 pass attempts per game this year, ranking it 11th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Saints have thrown the ball 20 times this year, placing them 11th in the NFL.

J.C. Jackson & the Patriots' Defense

J.C. Jackson has a team-leading one interception to go along with three tackles and three passes defended.

Looking at passing yards conceded, New England has given up 784 (196 per game), the 10th-fewest in the NFL.

The Patriots are allowing 24.3 points per game, 21st in the league.

No player has racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed a touchdown pass to three players this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chris Olave vs. J.C. Jackson Advanced Stats

Chris Olave J.C. Jackson Rec. Targets 38 13 Def. Targets Receptions 23 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.3 6 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 306 3 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 76.5 1.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 117 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 1 Interceptions

