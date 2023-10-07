The South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Jaguars are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.

UL Monroe vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

UL Monroe vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-12.5) 50.5 -450 +350 FanDuel South Alabama (-11.5) 51.5 -465 +350

Week 6 Odds

UL Monroe vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

UL Monroe has won two games against the spread this year.

The Warhawks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

South Alabama has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been favored by 12.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

