Looking at the schools in the UAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 6 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Austin Peay

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
  • Overall Rank: 15th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 50th
  • Last Game: W 52-10 vs Lindenwood

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Austin Peay jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

2. Central Arkansas

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
  • Overall Rank: 17th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th
  • Last Game: W 29-27 vs Southern Utah

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Central Arkansas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Eastern Kentucky

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-3
  • Overall Rank: 18th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th
  • Last Game: W 32-22 vs North Alabama

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Eastern Kentucky jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

4. SFA

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 28th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd
  • Last Game: W 56-27 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find SFA jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Utah Tech
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Tarleton State

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-2
  • Overall Rank: 30th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th
  • Last Game: W 14-13 vs SE Louisiana

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tarleton State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Southern Utah
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. North Alabama

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Overall Rank: 41st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th
  • Last Game: L 32-22 vs Eastern Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Alabama jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

7. Abilene Christian

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-5
  • Overall Rank: 48th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 58th
  • Last Game: L 45-31 vs North Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Abilene Christian jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

8. Southern Utah

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-5
  • Overall Rank: 56th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd
  • Last Game: L 29-27 vs Central Arkansas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southern Utah jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Tarleton State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Utah Tech

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-9
  • Overall Rank: 76th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th
  • Last Game: L 41-20 vs Colorado State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Utah Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: SFA
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.