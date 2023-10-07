Our computer model predicts the Florida A&M Rattlers will beat the Southern Jaguars on Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Ace W. Mumford Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Southern vs. Florida A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-12) 33.4 Florida A&M 23, Southern 11

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Jaguars games went over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers went 8-2-0 ATS last year.

The Rattlers and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Jaguars vs. Rattlers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern 17.8 12.8 17 18.5 18.5 7 Florida A&M 27.4 15 27 10 27.5 22.5

