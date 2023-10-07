The ALDS begins on Saturday when the Baltimore Orioles play host to the Texas Rangers. Action begins at 1:03 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, and can be watched on FS1. Andrew Heaney is starting for the Rangers and Kyle Bradish is the Orioles' starter for this matchup.

The Orioles are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rangers (+125). The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Time: 1:03 PM ET

TV: FS1

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -150 +125 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 3-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 matchups.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been victorious in 24, or 49%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has entered 16 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 6-10 in those contests.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 83 of its 163 games with a total this season.

The Rangers are 9-5-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 36-24 56-47 64-55 28-16

