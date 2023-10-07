According to our computer projections, the Nicholls State Colonels will take down the Houston Christian Huskies when the two teams match up at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which kicks off at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Nicholls State (-8.6) 53.4 Nicholls State 31, Houston Christian 22

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)

The Colonels were victorious in just one game against the spread last season.

The Colonels and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 10 times last season.

Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies covered three times in 10 chances against the spread last season.

A total of four of Huskies games last year went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colonels vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nicholls State 17.0 31.3 24.0 38.0 14.7 29.0 Houston Christian 29.6 31.6 42.5 10.5 21.0 45.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.