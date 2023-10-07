Nate Lowe vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- .132 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on October 7 at 1:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in ALDS Game 1.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rays.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while batting .262.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 66th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 116 of 163 games this year (71.2%), with multiple hits on 42 occasions (25.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 58 games this year (35.6%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish (12-7) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 31st start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 168 2/3 innings pitched, with 168 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw two scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- The 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.043), and 24th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
