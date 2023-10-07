Two of the country's best pass attacks clash when the No. 23 LSU Tigers (3-2) bring college football's sixth-ranked passing game into a contest versus the No. 21 Missouri Tigers (5-0), who have the No. 14 passing game, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The LSU Tigers are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the LSU vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

LSU vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

LSU vs. Missouri Betting Trends

LSU has covered once in four matchups with a spread this season.

The LSU Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Missouri has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the SEC +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.