Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Livingston Parish, Louisiana this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Livingston Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Live Oak High School at Denham Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Denham Springs, LA

Denham Springs, LA Conference: 5A - District 4

5A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Albany High School at Pine High School