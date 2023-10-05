Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in East Baton Rouge Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got what you need.
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
St. Michael the Archangel High School at West Feliciana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: St. Francisville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Belaire High School at Broadmoor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mentorship Academy at Glen Oaks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Dunham School at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Pride, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Scotlandville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
