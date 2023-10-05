As of October 5 the Dallas Cowboys' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +900.

Watch the Cowboys this season on Fubo!

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Cowboys are two spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (fifth-best in league) than their computer ranking (third-best).

The Cowboys' Super Bowl odds have improved from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +900, the 13th-smallest change among all teams.

With odds of +900, the Cowboys have been given a 10% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas has three wins in four games against the spread this year.

Two Cowboys games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

The Cowboys have a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

Dallas has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Cowboys rank 11th in total offense this season (360 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 259.8 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys have been surging on both offense and defense, ranking fourth-best in scoring offense (31 points per game) and best in scoring defense (10.3 points allowed per game).

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has four touchdown passes and one interception in four games, completing 71.3% for 908 yards (227.0 per game).

Prescott also has run for 43 yards and zero scores.

In four games, Tony Pollard has rushed for 311 yards (77.8 per game) and two scores.

In addition, Pollard has 15 catches for 61 yards and zero TDs.

In four games, CeeDee Lamb has 23 catches for 309 yards (77.3 per game) and one score.

Jake Ferguson has 17 receptions for 147 yards (36.8 per game) and one TD in four games.

Micah Parsons has been doing his part on defense, amassing 14 tackles, 6.0 TFL, four sacks, and one pass defended for the Cowboys.

Bet on Cowboys to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +20000 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals L 28-16 +75000 4 October 1 Patriots W 38-3 +12500 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +500 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2200 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +20000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +50000 12 November 23 Commanders - +12500 13 November 30 Seahawks - +4000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +700 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +1100 17 December 30 Lions - +1800 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +12500

Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.