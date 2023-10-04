On Wednesday, October 4 at 3:08 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the Wild Card round. Zach Eflin will get the call for the Rays, while Nathan Eovaldi will take the hill for the Rangers. The Rangers lead the series 1-0.

The favored Rays have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +135. The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (16-8, 3.50 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Rays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (+135) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 128 games this season and won 84 (65.6%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 48-18 (winning 72.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Rangers have come away with 23 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rangers have won four of 10 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.