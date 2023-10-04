Rangers vs. Rays AL Wild Card Game 2: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The AL Wild Card Series continues Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers live on ABC from Tropicana Field. The Rangers will look to move on to the ALDS while the Rays hope to extend the series with a win. Zach Eflin is starting for the Rays and Nathan Eovaldi is set to start for the Rangers.
The Rays are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Rangers have +135 odds to upset. The total for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Rangers vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Time: 3:08 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-160
|+135
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-2.
- When it comes to the total, the Rangers and their foes are 2-7-1 in their last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 matchups. In three straight games, Texas and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 7.5 runs.
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have been victorious in 23, or 47.9%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Texas has a record of 4-6 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Texas' games have gone over the total in 83 of its 162 chances.
- In 14 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 9-5-0 against the spread.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|50-31
|40-41
|35-24
|56-47
|63-55
|28-16
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.