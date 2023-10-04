The AL Wild Card Series continues Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers live on ABC from Tropicana Field. The Rangers will look to move on to the ALDS while the Rays hope to extend the series with a win. Zach Eflin is starting for the Rays and Nathan Eovaldi is set to start for the Rangers.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Rangers have +135 odds to upset. The total for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -160 +135 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, the Rangers and their foes are 2-7-1 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 matchups. In three straight games, Texas and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 7.5 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been victorious in 23, or 47.9%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has a record of 4-6 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas' games have gone over the total in 83 of its 162 chances.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 9-5-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 35-24 56-47 63-55 28-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.