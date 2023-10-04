Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Dallas Cowboys have +900 odds to win the Super Bowl, fifth-ranked in the league as of October 4.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +150
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Cowboys' Super Bowl odds (+900) place them just fifth-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are third-best.
- The Cowboys' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +1500 at the start of the season to +900, the 13th-smallest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl, based on their +900 moneyline odds, is 10%.
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas has beaten the spread three times in four games.
- Two Cowboys games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.
- The Cowboys are 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).
- Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.
- On defense, the Cowboys have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by allowing just 259.8 yards per game. They rank 11th on offense (360 yards per game).
- The Cowboys have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 31 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 10.3 points allowed per game) this season.
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has four touchdown passes and one interception in four games, completing 71.3% for 908 yards (227.0 per game).
- On the ground, Prescott has scored zero TDs and picked up 43 yards.
- In four games, Tony Pollard has rushed for 311 yards (77.8 per game) and two scores.
- Also, Pollard has 15 catches for 61 yards and zero TDs.
- CeeDee Lamb has 23 catches for 309 yards (77.3 per game) and one TD in four games.
- In four games, Jake Ferguson has 17 receptions for 147 yards (36.8 per game) and one score.
- Micah Parsons has been providing a big boost on defense, amassing 14 tackles, 6.0 TFL, four sacks, and one pass defended for the Cowboys.
Cowboys Player Futures
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|W 40-0
|+20000
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|W 30-10
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|L 28-16
|+75000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|W 38-3
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+500
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+20000
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+50000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
