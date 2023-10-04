Corey Seager vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Rangers up 1-0.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rays.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas with 155 hits and an OBP of .388 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks fifth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Seager has had a hit in 92 of 120 games this season (76.7%), including multiple hits 46 times (38.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 25.8% of his games in 2023 (31 of 120), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has had an RBI in 55 games this year (45.8%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (19.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 52.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 23 games with multiple runs (19.2%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.333
|AVG
|.316
|.403
|OBP
|.372
|.703
|SLG
|.531
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin (16-8) takes the mound for the Rays in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.50 ERA in 177 2/3 innings pitched, with 186 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 17th, 1.019 WHIP ranks second, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.