Rays vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - AL Wild Card Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Rays securing the victory. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET on October 3.
The Rays will call on Tyler Glasnow (10-7) against the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery (10-11).
Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 1-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.
- The last 10 Rangers contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Rangers have come away with 22 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Texas has a mark of 5-10 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Texas is No. 3 in the majors, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.27) in the majors this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 27
|@ Angels
|W 5-0
|Dane Dunning vs Griffin Canning
|September 28
|@ Mariners
|L 3-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 29
|@ Mariners
|L 8-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 30
|@ Mariners
|W 6-1
|Andrew Heaney vs Luis Castillo
|October 1
|@ Mariners
|L 1-0
|Dane Dunning vs George Kirby
|October 3
|@ Rays
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Tyler Glasnow
|October 4
|@ Rays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zach Eflin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.