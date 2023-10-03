Mitch Garver vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Mitch Garver (.294 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, five walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will take the field to start the AL Wild Card Series.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- In 64.4% of his games this season (56 of 87), Garver has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (21.8%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (19.5%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (40.2%), including nine multi-run games (10.3%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.248
|.392
|OBP
|.347
|.536
|SLG
|.462
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .209 to opposing hitters.
