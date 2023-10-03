Marcus Semien vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on October 3 at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series..
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 73.5% of his 162 games this year, with at least two hits in 32.7% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 26 games this year (16.0%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has driven home a run in 67 games this season (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 90 games this year (55.6%), including multiple runs in 23 games.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays will send Glasnow (10-7) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 162 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
