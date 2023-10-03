The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet to open the AL Wild Card Series.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: ABC

ABC Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .268.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 143 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.9% of them.

He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this season (44 of 143), with more than one RBI 15 times (10.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 52 of 143 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 75 .285 AVG .253 .333 OBP .296 .456 SLG .392 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Rays Pitching Rankings