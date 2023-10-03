Tuesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at American Family Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Brewers securing the victory. Game time is at 7:08 PM ET on October 3.

The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (10-8) versus the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9).

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 86 times and won 52, or 60.5%, of those games.

Milwaukee is 11-9 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 64.9% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 728 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The previous 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 40, or 47.1%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Arizona has won six of 11 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 27 Cardinals W 3-2 Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson September 28 Cardinals W 3-0 Corbin Burnes vs Dakota Hudson September 29 Cubs W 4-3 Colin Rea vs Kyle Hendricks September 30 Cubs L 10-6 Eric Lauer vs Jordan Wicks October 1 Cubs W 4-0 Adrian Houser vs Drew Smyly October 3 Diamondbacks - Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Pfaadt October 4 Diamondbacks - TBA vs Zac Gallen

