After reaching the quarterfinals at the US Open (before being eliminated by Novak Djokovic in his most recent match), Taylor Fritz will start action in the Rolex Shanghai Masters versus Yosuke Watanuki in the round of 64. Fritz's monyeline odds to win it all at Qi Zhong Tennis Center are +2500, the No. 4 odds in the field.

Fritz at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Fritz's Next Match

In his opening match at the Rolex Shanghai Masters, Fritz will play Watanuki on Saturday, October 7 at 12:30 AM ET in the round of 64.

Fritz currently has odds of -550 to win his next match versus Watanuki.

Fritz Stats

In his previous tournament, the US Open, Fritz was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 2-ranked Djokovic, 1-6, 4-6, 4-6.

Fritz has won three of his 25 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 53-23.

Fritz is 39-13 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with three tournament titles.

In his 76 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Fritz has averaged 25.5 games.

In his 52 matches on hard courts over the past year, Fritz has played 25.0 games per match.

Fritz, over the past year, has won 84.2% of his service games and 24.6% of his return games.

Fritz has won 24.9% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 86.0% of his service games during that timeframe.

