Saints vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
Sportsbooks give the New Orleans Saints (2-1) the edge when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in a matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans is favored by 3.5 points. This game has an over/under of 40.5.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Saints as they ready for this matchup against the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they meet the Saints.
New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Saints vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights
- New Orleans was 6-10-0 against the spread last season.
- The Saints won once ATS (1-3) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater last season.
- New Orleans had six of its 17 games go over the point total last year.
- Tampa Bay posted a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.
- The Buccaneers did not cover the spread last season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- There were six Tampa Bay games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.
