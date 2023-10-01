Saints vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Saints (2-1) host a NFC South clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.
Saints and Buccaneers betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
Saints vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Saints
|3.5
|39.5
|-175
|+145
Saints vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats
New Orleans Saints
- The average point total in New Orleans' matchups this year is 40.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Saints are winless against the spread this season (0-2-1).
- The Saints have won two of their three games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).
- New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- The Buccaneers have played just one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 39.5 points.
- Tampa Bay has a 43-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 3.5 more points than this game's point total.
- The Buccaneers have covered the spread twice in three games with a set spread.
- The Buccaneers have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- This season, Tampa Bay has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.
Saints vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Saints
|17.7
|25
|16.7
|6
|40.8
|0
|3
|Buccaneers
|19.3
|19
|19.7
|9
|43
|1
|3
Saints Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.8
|41.5
|40.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.7
|22
|21.5
|ATS Record
|0-2-1
|0-1-0
|0-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Buccaneers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43
|42.3
|44.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.7
|23.5
|24
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
