Oddsmakers have listed player props for Julio Rodriguez, Marcus Semien and others when the Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Semien Stats

Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.350/.480 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Angels Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 37 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 47 walks and 103 RBI (180 total hits). He has swiped 37 bases.

He has a .276/.335/.487 slash line so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 34 doubles, 19 home runs, 94 walks and 65 RBI (142 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .267/.381/.439 on the season.

Crawford brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 29 1-for-3 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Astros Sep. 27 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

