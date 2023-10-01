Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Mariners on October 1, 2023
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Julio Rodriguez, Marcus Semien and others when the Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
Semien Stats
- Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.350/.480 so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 29
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 37 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 47 walks and 103 RBI (180 total hits). He has swiped 37 bases.
- He has a .276/.335/.487 slash line so far this season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 34 doubles, 19 home runs, 94 walks and 65 RBI (142 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .267/.381/.439 on the season.
- Crawford brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 27
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
